wrestling / News
More Smackdown Stars & Six-Man Tag Match Advertised For WWE RAW Debut At UBA Arena, New Ticket Sale Announced
Local advertising for the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York is promoting a match between all Smackdown stars for WWE’s upcoming RAW taping on November 29. Roman Reigns, who was previously advertised, will team with the Usos against Drew McIntyre and The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. This match is likely to be a dark match main event, but this hasn’t been confirmed.
🤩New 6-Man Tag Team Match announced for @WWE Monday Night RAW on 11/29! Get a 4-pack of tickets now: https://t.co/FB7tXI4zTw@WWERomanReigns @DMcIntyreWWE @AustinCreedWins @HeymanHustle @WWEBigE @ArcherOfInfamy @RandyOrton @SuperKingofBros @fightbobby @AJStylesOrg @TheGiantOmos pic.twitter.com/6SelBeYQol
— UBS Arena (@UBSArena) November 3, 2021
Meanwhile, WWE is now promoting a special ‘buy three, get one free’ sale for tickets at the venue. You can still buy tickets here.
More Trending Stories
- Paul Wight On How AEW is Different From WWE, Recalls His Start In Wrestling
- More Details On Bray Wyatt’s WWE Release, Vince McMahon’s Backstage Issues With Wyatt
- Edge Initially ‘Wasn’t Too Keen’ On Going To WWE Crown Jewel, Talks Jessika Carr Refereeing His Match
- Brooke Hogan Discusses Her Family’s Scandals, Hulk Hogan’s Handling Of His Issues