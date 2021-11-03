wrestling / News

More Smackdown Stars & Six-Man Tag Match Advertised For WWE RAW Debut At UBA Arena, New Ticket Sale Announced

November 3, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Monday Night Raw Logo 2019 WWE

Local advertising for the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York is promoting a match between all Smackdown stars for WWE’s upcoming RAW taping on November 29. Roman Reigns, who was previously advertised, will team with the Usos against Drew McIntyre and The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. This match is likely to be a dark match main event, but this hasn’t been confirmed.

Meanwhile, WWE is now promoting a special ‘buy three, get one free’ sale for tickets at the venue. You can still buy tickets here.

