More On Speculation That Seth Rollins Injury May Be a Work

The legitimacy of Seth Rollins’ knee injury is a topic of heavy speculation, and a new report has the latest on the matter. As noted earlier this week, POST Wrestling’s John Pollock reported that one source had indicated that the injury was a work and while people are insisting it is legitimate, there are some in WWE who would not confirm whether Pollock’s report was accurate or not. The WON delved into the matter in some detail noting that several people have said there was a plan to do an injury angle on Saturday Night’s Main Event and that Rollins would leave, then return at SummerSlam to cash in Money in the Bank in the CM Punk vs. Gunther match to win the title, with the notion that Rollins and Heyman “outsmarted everyone.”

Dave Meltzer states in his reporting that the current impression is that they were still going to do the original plan, although it could be second-guessed if the news getting out undercuts the surprise notion of such a thing happening.

It is noted that backstage at Saturday’s show, everyone was told and acted like Rollins was legitimately hurt and the people “who knew” were very small. Pollock’s reporting was that he had been told days before the show that they were doing an injury angle on the show, and that everything he was told beforehand went down as such. No one from WWE has said that Pollock’s story isn’t accurate at this time.

The initial reaction from those in the company was that many in WWE would be upset if the company worked them like this, but one source who first believed the injury now believes it was probably an angle to cover an injury that may have taken place earlier. People in the company are now saying that it’s a complete angle, while others say it is a minor injury that Rollins had going in that will be taken care of, which is where the story stemmed out of.

The report does point out that Rollins did a promo the week before that suggested Roman Reigns could be his opponent at SummerSlam, but that a proposed card for SummerSlam from three weeks ago listed Reigns against Bron Breakker, a match that appeared to be potentially set up on this week’s Raw when Reigns returned and laid out Breakker and Bronson Reed to make the save for Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes.

To be clear, Meltzer is not reporting definitively one way or another whether the injury is a work or not. Obviously, this will all be made more clear depending on what happens at SummerSlam.