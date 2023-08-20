More Spoilers For AEW Rampage From Collision Taping

AEW held more tapings for AEW Rampage after last night’s Collision, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per PWInsider:

* AEW International Championship0 Match: Orange Cassidy def. Aaron Solo

* Serpentico def. Truth Magnum

* Luchasaurus def. a local talent

* Saraya and Toni Storm def. Britt Baker and Hikaru Shida