More Spoilers For AEW Rampage From Collision Taping

August 20, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW held more tapings for AEW Rampage after last night’s Collision, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per PWInsider:

* AEW International Championship0 Match: Orange Cassidy def. Aaron Solo

* Serpentico def. Truth Magnum

* Luchasaurus def. a local talent

* Saraya and Toni Storm def. Britt Baker and Hikaru Shida

