wrestling / News
More Spoilers For AEW Rampage From Collision Taping
August 20, 2023 | Posted by
AEW held more tapings for AEW Rampage after last night’s Collision, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
* AEW International Championship0 Match: Orange Cassidy def. Aaron Solo
* Serpentico def. Truth Magnum
* Luchasaurus def. a local talent
* Saraya and Toni Storm def. Britt Baker and Hikaru Shida
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard Explains Why He Won’t Appear on Dark Side of the Ring Again
- LuFisto Sends Message To MJF Following His Defense of Cash Wheeler
- Cash Wheeler Released From Jail Following Aggravated Assault Arrest
- Booker T Clarifies His Comments About CM Punk’s Post-Collision Promo, Doesn’t Trust Secondhand Info