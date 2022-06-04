wrestling / News

More Spoilers From Last Night’s AEW Dark Taping

June 4, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dark Logo Image Credit: AEW

AEW taped eight more matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dark following Rampage last night, after taping six before the show. You can find the post-Rampage Dark taping results below, via Wrestling Inc:

* Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker def. Ray Rosas, Jack Banning, and a local competitor
* QT Marshall def. Alan ‘5’ Angels
* Ruby Soho, Kris Statlander, and Anna Jay def. Emi Sakura, Diamante, and Nyla Rose
* Ethan Page def. Frankie Kazarian
* Ortiz def. Serpentico
* Bobby Fish def. Brock Anderson
* Konosuke Takeshita def. Nick Comoroto
* Keith Lee, Swerve Strickland, and Trent Beretta def. Private Party and The Blade

