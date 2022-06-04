wrestling / News
More Spoilers From Last Night’s AEW Dark Taping
AEW taped eight more matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dark following Rampage last night, after taping six before the show. You can find the post-Rampage Dark taping results below, via Wrestling Inc:
* Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker def. Ray Rosas, Jack Banning, and a local competitor
* QT Marshall def. Alan ‘5’ Angels
* Ruby Soho, Kris Statlander, and Anna Jay def. Emi Sakura, Diamante, and Nyla Rose
* Ethan Page def. Frankie Kazarian
* Ortiz def. Serpentico
* Bobby Fish def. Brock Anderson
* Konosuke Takeshita def. Nick Comoroto
* Keith Lee, Swerve Strickland, and Trent Beretta def. Private Party and The Blade
