More Spoilers From Today’s AEW Dark Evening Tapings

– All Elite Wrestling held another session of AEW Dark TV tapings today at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. Below are some results from the evening session, via PWInsider:

* JD Drake and Anthony Henry beat Oliver Sawyer and Jay Malachi

* Preston Vance beat Blanco Loco. Preston took Blanco’s mask after the match.

* Tony Deppen beat Caleb Konley

* Matt Sydal beat Slim J (w/The Trustbusters). After the match, The Trustbusters attacked Sydal. Top Flight and AR Fox then came out to make the save.

* The Iron Savages (Boulder and Bronson) beat Chris Sampson and Terry Kid

* Jora Johl and Rohit Raju beat Bryce Cannon and Dale Springs

* Brady Booker (the former Bodi Hayward of NXT) beat Dak Draper with the Torture Rack. Brady received an entrance theme and video.

* Kayla Rossi beat Angelica Risk with the Jackhammer.

* The Wingmen (Peter Avalon, Ryan Nemeth, Cezar Bononi) beat Rich Adonis, Jay Sky, and Jarrett Diaz

* Jeff Jarrett and Satnam Singh beat The Boys (Brandon Tate and Brent Tate)

* Trent Beretta beat Tony Nese (w/ Mark Sterling) with the Dudebuster

* Action Andretti beat Tony Deppen

* Evil Uno beat J Spade

* Emi Sakura beat Billie Starkz with a moonsault off the top rope. Starkz reportedly had her own entrance theme and entrance video package. Emi reportedly sustained a bad cut on her nose during the match.

* Parker Bordreaux (w/ Granden Goetzman) beat Joe Ocasio.

* Shawn Dean beat Invictus Khash

* Leila Grey beat Sahara Se7en

* Willie Mack beat Joe Keys. Mack reportedly had theme music and a big screen video for his entrance.

* Shane Taylor beat Adrian Alanis

* Renegade Twins beat Lizzy Blair and Peyton Blair

* Lee Moriarty beat Vary Morales

* Arjunh Singh beat Blake Li

* Skye Blue beat Dream Girl Ellie

* Matt Sydal, AR Fox, and Top Flight beat The Trustbusters (Ari Daivari, Slim J, Sonny Kiss, and Jeeves Kay)

* Following the tapings, Tony Khan introduced Adam Cole to speak to the fans.