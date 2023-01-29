wrestling / News
More Spoilers From Today’s AEW Dark Evening Tapings
– All Elite Wrestling held another session of AEW Dark TV tapings today at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. Below are some results from the evening session, via PWInsider:
* JD Drake and Anthony Henry beat Oliver Sawyer and Jay Malachi
* Preston Vance beat Blanco Loco. Preston took Blanco’s mask after the match.
* Tony Deppen beat Caleb Konley
* Matt Sydal beat Slim J (w/The Trustbusters). After the match, The Trustbusters attacked Sydal. Top Flight and AR Fox then came out to make the save.
* The Iron Savages (Boulder and Bronson) beat Chris Sampson and Terry Kid
* Jora Johl and Rohit Raju beat Bryce Cannon and Dale Springs
* Brady Booker (the former Bodi Hayward of NXT) beat Dak Draper with the Torture Rack. Brady received an entrance theme and video.
* Kayla Rossi beat Angelica Risk with the Jackhammer.
* The Wingmen (Peter Avalon, Ryan Nemeth, Cezar Bononi) beat Rich Adonis, Jay Sky, and Jarrett Diaz
* Jeff Jarrett and Satnam Singh beat The Boys (Brandon Tate and Brent Tate)
* Trent Beretta beat Tony Nese (w/ Mark Sterling) with the Dudebuster
* Action Andretti beat Tony Deppen
* Evil Uno beat J Spade
* Emi Sakura beat Billie Starkz with a moonsault off the top rope. Starkz reportedly had her own entrance theme and entrance video package. Emi reportedly sustained a bad cut on her nose during the match.
* Parker Bordreaux (w/ Granden Goetzman) beat Joe Ocasio.
* Shawn Dean beat Invictus Khash
* Leila Grey beat Sahara Se7en
* Willie Mack beat Joe Keys. Mack reportedly had theme music and a big screen video for his entrance.
* Shane Taylor beat Adrian Alanis
* Renegade Twins beat Lizzy Blair and Peyton Blair
* Lee Moriarty beat Vary Morales
* Arjunh Singh beat Blake Li
* Skye Blue beat Dream Girl Ellie
* Matt Sydal, AR Fox, and Top Flight beat The Trustbusters (Ari Daivari, Slim J, Sonny Kiss, and Jeeves Kay)
* Following the tapings, Tony Khan introduced Adam Cole to speak to the fans.
