More Spoilers From ROH Taping
January 26, 2025 | Posted by
AEW taped additional matches for ROH On HonorClub on Saturday night, and the spoilers are online. You can see the results below, per PWInsider:
* ROH Women’s Championship Proving Ground Match: Athena def. Carolina Cruz
* Blake Christian def. Adam Priest
* ROH Women’s TV Championship Match: Red Velvet def. Robyn Renegade
* The Outrunners def. Grizzled Young Vets, Evil Uno & Alex Reynolds and The Premier Athletes
