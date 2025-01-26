More Spoilers From ROH Taping

AEW taped additional matches for ROH On HonorClub on Saturday night, and the spoilers are online. You can see the results below, per PWInsider:

* ROH Women’s Championship Proving Ground Match: Athena def. Carolina Cruz

* Blake Christian def. Adam Priest

* ROH Women’s TV Championship Match: Red Velvet def. Robyn Renegade

* The Outrunners def. Grizzled Young Vets, Evil Uno & Alex Reynolds and The Premier Athletes