More Spoilers From ROH Taping

January 26, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW taped additional matches for ROH On HonorClub on Saturday night, and the spoilers are online. You can see the results below, per PWInsider:

* ROH Women’s Championship Proving Ground Match: Athena def. Carolina Cruz

* Blake Christian def. Adam Priest

* ROH Women’s TV Championship Match: Red Velvet def. Robyn Renegade

* The Outrunners def. Grizzled Young Vets, Evil Uno & Alex Reynolds and The Premier Athletes

