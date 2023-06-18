More Spoilers From ROH TV Taping

AEW taped additional matches for ROH TV at last night’s Collision, and the results are online. As reported, three matches were taped before the show went live and additional matches were taped after. You can see the post-Collision taping results below, per PWInsider:

* Pure Wrestling Match: Daniel Garcia def. Rocky Romero. Garcia attacked after but backed off when Orange Cassidy appeared.

* The Embassy def. three unknown opponents.

* Dalton Castle def. Josh Woods.

* The Infantry def. The Kingdom. Maria Kanellis tried to interfere but Trish Adora stopped her.

* Big Bill & Lee Moriarty def. Blake Christian & Matt Sydal

* Alex Reynolds & John Silver def. Bang Bros. The Righteous appeared on the Tron after the match challenging Reynolds and Silver to a match next week.

* Leila Grey def. Diamante

* Darius Martin, AR Fox & Action Andretti def. Shane Taylor & The WorkHorsemen

* ROH Women’s World Championship Chicago Street Fight: Athena def. Kiera Hogan