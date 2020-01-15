More Stars Announced for ROH Supercard of Honor: Will Ospreay, Marty Scurll, and Dragon Lee

– As previously reported, NJPW junior heavyweight El Phantasmo was announced today for the upcoming ROH Supercard of Honor XIV event. ROH has announced a number of other talents for the event, which you can see below.

The other names confirmed for the card include Marty Scurll, Will Ospreay, and Dragon Lee (aka Ryu Lee). Jay White was previously announced for the show as well. Supercard of Honor XIV is set for April 4 in Lakeland, Florida. So, it appears that a number of NJPW talents and regulars will be appearing at the event. The new contract Marty Scurll signed is said to allow him to appear in both NWA and NJPW.

Additionally, tickets are now on sale for the upcoming event at ROHTickets.com.

