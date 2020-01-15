wrestling / News

More Stars Announced for ROH Supercard of Honor: Will Ospreay, Marty Scurll, and Dragon Lee

January 15, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
ROH Supercard of Honor 2020

As previously reported, NJPW junior heavyweight El Phantasmo was announced today for the upcoming ROH Supercard of Honor XIV event. ROH has announced a number of other talents for the event, which you can see below.

The other names confirmed for the card include Marty Scurll, Will Ospreay, and Dragon Lee (aka Ryu Lee). Jay White was previously announced for the show as well. Supercard of Honor XIV is set for April 4 in Lakeland, Florida. So, it appears that a number of NJPW talents and regulars will be appearing at the event. The new contract Marty Scurll signed is said to allow him to appear in both NWA and NJPW.

Additionally, tickets are now on sale for the upcoming event at ROHTickets.com.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

ROH, ROH Supercard of Honor, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading