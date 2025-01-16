wrestling / News

More Stars React To New WWE & TNA Partnership Announcement

January 16, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT Joe Hendry Shawn Michaels TNA Image Credit: WWE

– As previously noted, WWE announced a multi-year partnership with TNA Wrestling earlier today, which continues the working relationship established last year. Under the partnership, NXT superstars and TNA wrestlers will appear on WWE and TNA programming, including WWE PLEs and TNA PPVs.

WWE Hall of Famer and NXT Executive Producer Shawn Michaels commented on today’s news, writing, “The next evolution of an unprecedented partnership. Excited for our continued collaboration with @ThisIsTNA and the invaluable opportunities it presents for the development of the #WWENXT Superstars & TNA Wrestling Stars.”

Stars from across multiple brands also commented on the announcement, including former Women’s Champion Mickie James, former TNA World Champion Sami Callihan, former TNA World Champion Moose, reigning TNA Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy, Natalya, former TNA Knockouts World Champion Naomi, and more. You can view some of their reactions below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT, Shawn Michaels, TNA, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading