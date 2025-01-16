wrestling / News
More Stars React To New WWE & TNA Partnership Announcement
– As previously noted, WWE announced a multi-year partnership with TNA Wrestling earlier today, which continues the working relationship established last year. Under the partnership, NXT superstars and TNA wrestlers will appear on WWE and TNA programming, including WWE PLEs and TNA PPVs.
WWE Hall of Famer and NXT Executive Producer Shawn Michaels commented on today’s news, writing, “The next evolution of an unprecedented partnership. Excited for our continued collaboration with @ThisIsTNA and the invaluable opportunities it presents for the development of the #WWENXT Superstars & TNA Wrestling Stars.”
Stars from across multiple brands also commented on the announcement, including former Women’s Champion Mickie James, former TNA World Champion Sami Callihan, former TNA World Champion Moose, reigning TNA Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy, Natalya, former TNA Knockouts World Champion Naomi, and more. You can view some of their reactions below:
Oooooh… I like this. 😉🙌 https://t.co/BiUXm6juYA
— Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) January 16, 2025
This is awesome. 2025 is gonna be wild. https://t.co/Ks56NWxIhv pic.twitter.com/53bUCzVwIX
— Death Machine (@TheSamiCallihan) January 16, 2025
— MOOSE™️ (@TheMooseNation) January 16, 2025
Hey @FinnBalor are we still gonna ride together?!?! https://t.co/mxsmjxbn5b
— Brian Myers (@Myers_Wrestling) January 16, 2025
Am I going to @WWENXT 👀 ?! https://t.co/9JfNRMsgo8
— Xia Brookside ☆ ザイヤ・ブルックサイド (@XiaBrookside) January 16, 2025
https://t.co/tWsqdaJW6K pic.twitter.com/DplcDcxvdZ
— MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) January 16, 2025
So I’m basically the ex-boyfriend that she took back right before Thanksgiving… 💰 https://t.co/mcNeeZMPac pic.twitter.com/uwnhITYeKI
— A.J. FRANCI$ 💰 (@AJFrancis410) January 16, 2025
I’ve done some growing up since the last time I was in a WWE ring🫡 https://t.co/ES5IWtbq2N pic.twitter.com/uLNiCEbaRc
— Dani Luna (@DaniLuna_pro) January 16, 2025
X Division https://t.co/qpgZFIm2KX
— PRIME Alexander (@CedricAlexander) January 16, 2025
The possibilities… https://t.co/gJigPcvUzM
— Nathan Frazer (@WWEFrazer) January 16, 2025
Hmmmm.https://t.co/z2E164le8w https://t.co/yfjeAuENwB
— BIG BRONSON REED (@BRONSONISHERE) January 16, 2025
This is so cool❤️ https://t.co/NCh8v1mn1P
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) January 16, 2025
— Trinity (@TheTrinity_Fatu) January 16, 2025
The next evolution of an unprecedented partnership.
Excited for our continued collaboration with @ThisIsTNA and the invaluable opportunities it presents for the development of the #WWENXT Superstars & TNA Wrestling Stars. https://t.co/KpJtxHgsfD
— Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) January 16, 2025
I guess I should pack an extra clothesline for Dallas next week. https://t.co/XJNJO9yIWZ
— John Layfield (@JCLayfield) January 16, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Judge Denies Motion In Latest Update on Janel Grant’s Lawsuit Against Vince McMahon
- Tony Schiavone Recalls The Animosity Between Jim Ross And Jesse Ventura
- Rikishi On Why He Was Surprised Hulk Hogan Was Booed At WWE Raw On Netflix
- Danielle Fishel & Will Friedle On Appearing at WWE Raw Netflix Premiere, Friedle Not Being Named