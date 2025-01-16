More Stars React To New WWE & TNA Partnership Announcement

– As previously noted, WWE announced a multi-year partnership with TNA Wrestling earlier today, which continues the working relationship established last year. Under the partnership, NXT superstars and TNA wrestlers will appear on WWE and TNA programming, including WWE PLEs and TNA PPVs.

WWE Hall of Famer and NXT Executive Producer Shawn Michaels commented on today’s news, writing, “The next evolution of an unprecedented partnership. Excited for our continued collaboration with @ThisIsTNA and the invaluable opportunities it presents for the development of the #WWENXT Superstars & TNA Wrestling Stars.”

Stars from across multiple brands also commented on the announcement, including former Women’s Champion Mickie James, former TNA World Champion Sami Callihan, former TNA World Champion Moose, reigning TNA Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy, Natalya, former TNA Knockouts World Champion Naomi, and more. You can view some of their reactions below:

This is awesome. 2025 is gonna be wild. https://t.co/Ks56NWxIhv pic.twitter.com/53bUCzVwIX — Death Machine (@TheSamiCallihan) January 16, 2025

Hey @FinnBalor are we still gonna ride together?!?! https://t.co/mxsmjxbn5b — Brian Myers (@Myers_Wrestling) January 16, 2025

So I’m basically the ex-boyfriend that she took back right before Thanksgiving… 💰 https://t.co/mcNeeZMPac pic.twitter.com/uwnhITYeKI — A.J. FRANCI$ 💰 (@AJFrancis410) January 16, 2025

I’ve done some growing up since the last time I was in a WWE ring🫡 https://t.co/ES5IWtbq2N pic.twitter.com/uLNiCEbaRc — Dani Luna (@DaniLuna_pro) January 16, 2025

