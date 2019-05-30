wrestling / News
More Talent Reportedly Wanting To Leave WWE Than Has Been Reported
May 30, 2019 | Posted by
In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that there are more talent wanting to leave WWE than has been reported over the past several months. He noted that “a few that can be counted on 1-2 hands” have inquired about what’s outside of WWE and that a few of the names “would shock you.”
So far, we know that The Revival, Sasha Banks and Luke Harper have all asked for or are rumored to have wanted their releases. TJP, Hideo Itami, Tye Dillinger and Dean Ambrose have all left the company this year, among others.
