As previously reported, Scott D’Amore’s Maple Leaf Wrestling is set to debut with events on October 19 and 20. PWInsider reports that Kylie Rae and Trevor Lee are set to appear at the events, joining a group of talent that includes Raj Dhesi and TNA talents Gisele Shaw, Josh Alexander and KUSHIDA. Tickets go on sale on August 26 at 10 AM ET and can be found here. They will stream on TrillerTV.