More On Tammy Sytch’s No Contest Plea For DUI Manslaughter

A new report has additional details on Tammy Sytch pleading no contest on charges of DUI manslaughter and more. As previously reported, the former WWE star entered a plea of no contest Wednesday on charges of DUI causing death, one felony count of driving with license suspended causing death, four misdemeanor counts of DUI with damage to a person, and two misdemeanor count of DUI with damage to property. The charges were in relation to the fatal car accident in March of 2022 in in Ormand Beach, Florida where 75 year-old Julian Lasseter was killed.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal has confirmed that the plea was part of an agreement with prosecutors. As part of the plea agreement, the counts of DUI with damage to a person and DUI with damage to property will result in concurrent sentences of time served, which leaves her on the hook for just the charges of DUI causing death and driving with license suspended causing death.

The first charge those is a second-degree felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison, and the second is a third-degree felony punishable by up to five years in prison. The prosecutor said in the hearing that she would argue that new case law sets a maximum penalty for the count of driving with license suspended causing death of over 10 years. That means Sytch could be sentenced to up to 25 years in prison, with sentencing guidelines putting the lowest prison sentence Sytch could face at 10.5 years. One of the charges also carries a four-year minimum sentence.

PWInsider reports that Sytch’s sentencing hearing is set for November 27th at 9 PM ET.