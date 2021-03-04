More Teams Added To Casino Tag Team Royale At AEW Revolution

During the latest AEW Unrestricted podcast, AEW President Tony Khan announced more teams for the Casino Tag Team Royale at AEW Revolution this Sunday. The match will be sponsored by AEW Games. The new teams are Death Triangle (PAC & Rey Fenix), the Varsity Blonds, The Gunn Club and The Dark Order’s 5 & 10. They will join Private Party, The Butcher & The Blade, Santana & Ortiz, John Silver & Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno & Stu Grayson, Top Flight and Bear Country.

There will be fifteen teams overall, so there are still five that have yet to be named. Chaos Project, SCU and Mike and Matt Sydal were all part of the show-closing brawl on last night’s Dynamite, but haven’t been announced for the match yet.

The winning team of the match will earn a shot at the AEW World Tag Team titles. Two teams will begin and every ninety seconds a new team enters the match. Individual eliminations happen when someone is thrown over the top rope with both feet hitting the floor. A team is eliminated when both members of that team are thrown out. The match will end when there is one team or one individual from a team left standing.