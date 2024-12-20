More on Tessa Blanchard Signing With TNA, Blanchard Hoping to Go To WWE

As previously reported, Tessa Blanchard made her return to TNA Wrestling at Final Resolution, where she attacked Jordynne Grace. Grace is rumored to be leaving TNA for WWE, so it’s likely that Blanchard would be her last program. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that several sources have suggested that Blanchard’s ultimate goals is to get a run in WWE, and there are reportedly some in WWE who want her to sign with the company.

It was noted that the current plan is that Blanchard wrestling in the United States could get normalized in TNA. If everything goes smoothly, WWE would then decide whether or not to bring her in.

Due to TNA’s limited schedule, Blanchard was hoping to be able to continue working in CMLL and TNA, but CMLL decided against it a few weeks ago.