More Ticket Pre-Sale Codes Available for WWE WrestleMania 38

November 10, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Wrestlemania 38 WWE

– The WWE WrestleMania 38 ticket pre-sale began earlier today. Fans can purchase tickets at SeatGeek.com with the following pre-sale codes (h/t PWInsider):

* DOTCOM
* UNIVERSE
* FOX4

The official ticket sale begins on Friday, November 12. WrestleMania 38 will be held over two nights on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 from AT&T Stadium in Dallas/Arlington.

