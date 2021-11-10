wrestling / News
More Ticket Pre-Sale Codes Available for WWE WrestleMania 38
November 10, 2021 | Posted by
– The WWE WrestleMania 38 ticket pre-sale began earlier today. Fans can purchase tickets at SeatGeek.com with the following pre-sale codes (h/t PWInsider):
* DOTCOM
* UNIVERSE
* FOX4
The official ticket sale begins on Friday, November 12. WrestleMania 38 will be held over two nights on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 from AT&T Stadium in Dallas/Arlington.
