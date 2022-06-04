More Title Matchups, Full Lineup Set for NJPW Dominion

– New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) has announced additional title matchups and the full lineup for NJPW Dominion. The event is scheduled for June 12 at the Osaka Jo Hall in Osaka, Japan.

NJPW has confirmed a United States Championship Triple Threat match, with Juice Robinson defending his title against former champion SANADA and Will Ospreay. Six title matches are now scheduled for NJPW Dominion. Here’s the updated lineup:

* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Jay White

* IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship: Juice Robinson (c) vs. SANADA vs. Will Ospreay

* NEVER Openweight Championship: Tama Tonga (c) vs. Karl Anderson

* IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championship: Chase Owens & Bad Luck Fale (c) vs. Jeff Cobb & The Great-O-Khan

* KOPW 2022 Provisional Trophy: Shingo Takagi (c) vs. Taichi

* NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Championships: Suzuki-Gun (Yoshinobu Kanemaru, El Desperado & Zack Sabre Jr.) vs. HOUSE OF TORTURE (EVIL, SHO & Yujiro Takahashi) (c)

* Toru Yano vs Doc Gallows

* Los Ingobernables De Japon (Tetsuya Naito, BUSHI & Hiromu Takahashi) vs. BULLET CLUB (Ace Austin, El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori)

* Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Master Wato & Ryusuke Taguchi vs. United Empire (TJP, Francesco Akira & Aaron Henare)