More Updates On Retromania: No Career Mode, No Customization Options, More

Fightful has more details on the upcoming RetroMania video game after having a Q&A with with the game’s creators.

– It was revealed that the ownership of Demolition is ‘disputed’ and so they didn’t want to risk the legal ramifications of including them.

– At one point they contacted Cody’s representatives about including him, but it was before AEW launched.

– Mike Archer had a relationship with Matt Cordona and Brian Myers and made a deal with them after their WWE release.

– The creators were surprised to get the Road Warriors for the game.

– They are hoping to include women, but that depends on how successful the game is when it launches. Deciding what to have in the initial game vs. what to include in the add-on content has been the ‘most difficult challenge’ of the game.

– They were able to announce this as a sequel to Wrestlefest thanks to a licensing deal with the holders of that game’s license.

– There are no customization options or a career mode. There is a story mode that has interactive cut scenes and in-game decisions will affect the story.