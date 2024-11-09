Attorney for Janel Grant Claims More Victims of Vince McMahon Have Come Forward

In an interview with SE Scoops, Janel Grant’s attorney Ann Callis alleged that more victims of Vince McMahon have recently come forward. Grant is suing McMahon for sex trafficking, sexual assault and more. The lawsuit is currently paused as McMahon is also under federal investigation. Here are highlights:

On more alleged victims coming forward: “I can say generally Janel has been courageous in speaking out about her situation. Her hope is she is an example to other people who feel that they are not alone and they can speak out themselves and we have been seeing that. I have had several people contact me and we are doing vetting and going through that process.”

On NDAs being weaponized: “They have been weaponized and I think that’s why recent laws have been passed in order to protect men and women who have been sexually harassed or assaulted in the workplace.”

On going against huge companies: “When you’re faced with a multi-national corporation or a multi-billion dollar company, there’s a lot of road blocks that you will see when you are faced with protecting your children and feeding them. It’s an unfortunate situation people find themselves in but recent legislation, case law and precednet should make these people feel better about their situation.”