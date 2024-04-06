More WrestleMania 40 Notes: Heated Ring Tonight, Logan Paul Entrance, Gable Steveson, More

PWInsider reports the following notes from WrestleMania 40 Night One in New Jersey.

– WWE is using a heated ring for WrestleMania 40 in New Jersey tonight. The ring was made several years ago to use outdoors. Heat is pumped into the ring to keep talent warm.

– A Prime Energy truck is backstage at WrestleMania 40 Night One, likely for Logan Paul’s entrance.

– The Philadelphia Mummers are expected to be part of one of the ring entrances tonight. They take part in Philadelphia’s New Year’s Day parade every year.

– Gable Steveson was brought in for WrestleMania 40 weekend. He hasn’t wrestled live since February.

– Rancid’s Lars Frederiksen has been in town for WrestleMania weekend. Lars is a friend of CM Punk.