More WrestleMania 40 Notes: Heated Ring Tonight, Logan Paul Entrance, Gable Steveson, More

April 6, 2024 | Posted by Ashish
WWE WrestleMania 40 Logo Image Credit: WWE

PWInsider reports the following notes from WrestleMania 40 Night One in New Jersey.

– WWE is using a heated ring for WrestleMania 40 in New Jersey tonight. The ring was made several years ago to use outdoors. Heat is pumped into the ring to keep talent warm.

– A Prime Energy truck is backstage at WrestleMania 40 Night One, likely for Logan Paul’s entrance.

– The Philadelphia Mummers are expected to be part of one of the ring entrances tonight. They take part in Philadelphia’s New Year’s Day parade every year.

– Gable Steveson was brought in for WrestleMania 40 weekend. He hasn’t wrestled live since February.

– Rancid’s Lars Frederiksen has been in town for WrestleMania weekend. Lars is a friend of CM Punk.

