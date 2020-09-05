More Wrestlers Comment on WWE Banning Third Party Platform Use: Maria Kanellis, Fred Rosser

– As previously reported, a number of wrestlers and talents have taken to Twitter to comment on the recent controversy of WWE reportedly banning contracted Superstars and talent from using third party platforms, such as Twitch and Cameo. More have taken to Twitter, to address the issue, such as former WWE Superstars Maria Kanellis and Fred Rosser (aka Darren Young).

Kanellis responded to former Democratic Presidential candidate Andrew Yang, who spoke out against the policy in support of the wrestlers. Kanellis wrote today, “So, much in wrestling is in the shadows. Fear and abuse of power is their main control mechanism. If WWE fires a woman 2 months postpartum, who wouldn’t they fire?”

Additionally, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley followed up his earlier tweet, noting that he will still be taking Cameo video requests on his Cameo account.

