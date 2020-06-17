More On WWE COVID-19 Testing Today, Situation Described As ‘Disorganized’ At First, Talent Worried About Health

Additional details have come out about WWE’s COVID-19 tests conducted today from a new report. As reported earlier, talent has been frustrated with the lack of communication about the ongoing pandemic especially after a developmental talent tested positive, which WWE announced Monday night. WWE conducted full testing for COVID-19 today instead of holding tapings, which are set to resume tomorrow.

According to PWInsider, all signs are that everyone tested on Tuesday was done via a nose swab. The site notes that there was an enormous gathering on Tuesday morning for testing at the Performance Center and that things were disorganized early on, according to some sources. Others said that there wasn’t an issue getting the test done, which could indicate that the company got things under control after the start.

The roster and crew are set to be stressed and worried about the situation, in particular regarding the health risk to themselves and, potentially, to talents’ families. One person noted that this is the exact reason that Roman Reigns has been away. The fact that some fans were at the taping yesterday was an additional concern as unlike the WWE employees, WWE has no way of conclusively contact tracing those people to see if they had been exposed to anything. The report adds that some are upset that WWE didn’t inform them before yesterday’s taping that there would be non-WWE people at the taping, with one talent saying they weren’t aware of the situation until they went out and saw faces they knew weren’t talent.

The report notes specifically that there are some WWE people at the taping who have shrugged the whole thing off, feeling that the situation is getting overblown. One of those people has said that the pandemic is a “big work.” That said, many of those who spoke to the site have described themselves as worried or upset with how the last day has gone and feel like WWE needs to step up regarding the situation.