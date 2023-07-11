More on Ex-WWE Developmental Talent Danny Gimondo’s DUI Arrest, Court Date Set

A new report has additional details on the DUI arrest of former WWE developmental talent Danny Gimondo, and when he will be in court. As previously noted, Gimondo was arrested on June 29th at 3:15 PM ET in Hernando County and charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. PWInsider reports that Gimondo is set to appear in court on August 8th on the charges.

The report cites an arrest report from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office noting that Gimondo was pulled over at a McDonalds after police saw him failing to stay in a single traffic lane. A traffic unit was called to the scene, and the traffic officer said that they arrived at 2:53 PM to find Gimondo sweating with an “odor of alcohol” coming off his breath and body. Gimondo said he was heading to a rehab facility after relapsing on alcohol. He told the officer that he had “drank Tito’s” earlier in the day “and is currently on Benzos.” He failed a sobriety test and was placed under arrest. The report notes that Gimondo said he’d have a hard time doing some of the field sobriety tests (which he failed) due to a knee injury from pro wrestling.

A search of Gimondo’s car uncovered a Ziploc bag with three pills later identified as Alprazolam. Gimondo said he had a prescription for them but didn’t bring his prescription bottle with him from New Jersey to Florida, so he placed them in the bag. He complained of chest pains and was taken to Oak Hill Hospital, where his breathalyzer test measured a sample of 0.167 at 8:02 PM and 0.165 at 8:05 PM. The police report says that Gimondo thanked the officer for being so “cool with him.”

Gimondo’s car, a rental had minor damage that he said must have been from a previous renter because he wasn’t aware of it. It was towed from the scene. Gimondo is still incarcerated as he has been unable to post a $10,000 bond yet.