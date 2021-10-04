More WWE Draft Notes Ahead Of Raw, Potential Plans For NXT UK Star

The WWE Draft will continue on tonight’s edition of Raw, and Mike Johnson of PWInsider has several notes on the current backstage atmosphere, plus WWE’s potential plans for a top NXT UK star.

According to Johnson, WWE is being “extremely secretive” about tonight’s script in that similar to SmackDown, those who are usually aware of the initial plans for the show are in the dark about them as of this afternoon.

Johnson also notes that several talent claimed they learned of their draft moves after the news hit social media, though a source in WWE stated that since the moves won’t take effect for several weeks, it wasn’t as though talent “found out on Saturday they were now traveling to Raw at the last second.”

Additionally, the report notes that there has been talk in WWE of WALTER being utilized more outside of NXT UK. To add to that, a source claimed WALTER is currently in the United States, but there are no details on whether WWE plans to draft him to Raw or SmackDown.