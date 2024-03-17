More on WWE’s Decision To Work With GCW For Shayna Baszler’s Bloodsport Appearance

As previously reported, Shayna Baszler will work GCW Bloodsport X during Wrestlemania weekend, with other WWE superstars rumored to join her. WWE letting wrestlers work independent events is a rare occurrence. Fightful Select reports that this is not the first time that Josh Barnett has asked WWE about possibly working together for the event.

Several years ago, Barnett asked about Jessamyn Duke, who was in NXT at the time, working Bloodsport. She was open to the idea but WWE was not. Duke previously trained with Barnett and has UFC experience. She hasn’t competed in MMA or wrestling since her WWE release in 2021, instead working on her Okay Gamer streaming platform.

Barnett and Triple H have known each other for years. Barnett personally called Triple H to ask to use Baszler on the show.

While there had been rumors that GCW and WWE were going to work together in the past, this is the first time. Years ago, a photo circulated of GCW owner Brett Lauderdale and Stephanie McMahon, as well as GCW talent and staff, in a suite at Wrestlemania. This was actually a rib and while WWE didn’t deny the rumor at first, they eventually did. They said there were no issues between the companies and both had a “good laugh” out of the rumors at the time, calling it “harmless.” The suite belonged to Orange Crush, a co-owner of Jersey Championship Wrestling. McMahon was there to greet everyone who bought suites.