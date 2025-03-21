More on WWE’s Policy For WWE ID Wrestlers Working Independent Events

Last week, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter some details about how the WWE ID program works with independent promotions, but GCW promoter Brett Lauderdale essentially denied at the entire story.

The WON last week noted that “For these matches, Gabe Sapolsky of WWE puts the matches together and scripts them for the promoters. The promoters are in charge of paying the talent . In the case of these shows, the promotion can stream the shows and own the footage but WWE has the right to use the footage in any way it wants.”

In this week’s issue, Dave Meltzer wrote that the previous story was incorrectly added to last week’s and meant for this week. He also provided more details clarifying WWE ID’s relationship with independent promotions.

WWE ID wrestlers have no restrictions for which shows they can work on the independent scene and can even work against AEW talent. Those matches can be booked by the promoter, but WWE will not promote those appearances. Promoters can adveritse the talent as WWE ID talent.

WWE pays ID talent a stipend or salary that can be used to improve nutrition or help with travel for booking, training and more. One promoter said they had some ID talent offer to get themselves to shows. There aren’t any restrictions on independent promotions for match finishes or who the ID talent works with. WWE will not promote those matches.

When WWE ID champions are set up, they will likely work independent events. WWE would control the title matches and have rights for the footage.