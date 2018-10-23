wrestling / News
Various News: More WWE Main Event Added to The WWE Network, New Chris Jericho ‘EVIL’ Shirt Available, Free Impact Wrestling Matches
– According to Wrestling Inc, new episodes of WWE Main Event are now available for viewing on the WWE Network. They have all but 40 episodes in the vault.
– Chris Jericho faces EVIL at the upcoming New Japan Power Struggle event, and has released the following shirt…
– Here are two free Impact Wrestling matches, featuring Mickie James vs. Serena & Amazing Red vs. Low Ki…