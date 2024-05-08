wrestling / News
More WWE NXT Backstage Notes, NXT Level Up Producers
May 8, 2024 | Posted by
– Fightful Select reported some additional backstage notes from last night’s edition of WWE NXT TV. Last night’s was reportedly titled internally by WWE, “Thriller in Manilla.”
– Former WWE Superstar Gabbi Tuft was backstage and reportedly visiting at the event.
– Lastly, here are the NXT Level Up producers and non-spoiler listings for this week’s show:
* Shawn Spears and Chris Girard (aka Oney Lorcan) produced Tavion Heights vs. Jasper Troy.
* Norman Smiley was the producer for Brinley Reece and Layla Diggs vs. Carlee Bright and Lainey Reid.
* Robbie Brookside and Shawn Spears produced Jazmyn Nyx vs. Lainey Reid.
* Lastly, AJ Winkler produced Tank Ledger (aka Hank Walker) vs. Kale Dixon.
More Trending Stories
- WWE Being Sued By Fan Who Claims Hearing Damage From Smackdown Taping, Motion Filed To Change Venues
- Backstage Update on When Mike Rome Returns to WWE NXT, Main Roster Brand for Alicia Taylor
- AJ Styles Explains Why He Has Retired One Of His Signature Moves
- Bully Ray Critiques How AEW Is Presenting Katsuyori Shibata