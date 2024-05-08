More WWE NXT Backstage Notes, NXT Level Up Producers

– Fightful Select reported some additional backstage notes from last night’s edition of WWE NXT TV. Last night’s was reportedly titled internally by WWE, “Thriller in Manilla.”

– Former WWE Superstar Gabbi Tuft was backstage and reportedly visiting at the event.

– Lastly, here are the NXT Level Up producers and non-spoiler listings for this week’s show:

* Shawn Spears and Chris Girard (aka Oney Lorcan) produced Tavion Heights vs. Jasper Troy.

* Norman Smiley was the producer for Brinley Reece and Layla Diggs vs. Carlee Bright and Lainey Reid.

* Robbie Brookside and Shawn Spears produced Jazmyn Nyx vs. Lainey Reid.

* Lastly, AJ Winkler produced Tank Ledger (aka Hank Walker) vs. Kale Dixon.