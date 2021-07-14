More WWE NXT TV Taping Notes for July & August

– As previously reported, WWE will be taping two episodes of NXT next week on Tuesday, July 20 and Wednesday, July 21. Meanwhile, the July episode of NXT will air on the SyFy channel due to the USA Network airing the Olympics. Additionally, PWInsider reports that the August 3 episode will also be broadcast on SyFy due to continued Olympics coverage on USA.

Also, PWInsider notes that WWE has another NXT TV taping scheduled for Wednesday, July 28 at the Capitol Wrestling Center. So, it appears the August 3 episode will also be taped on that date.

PWInsider is reporting that the July 27 episode of NXT TV will be a live TV broadcast. This conflicts with the earlier report from Fightful that the episode is being taped on Tuesday, July 21.