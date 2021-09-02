wrestling / News
More WWE NXT Wrestlers Said To Be ‘On The Chopping Block’, Including Veterans
September 2, 2021 | Posted by
During today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that with news of more changes coming to the NXT brand, that could mean more releases from the company are also on the way.
Meltzer said that he’s heard of names that are on the ‘chopping block’ for a release and it’s mostly wrestlers that have been on the brand for a long time.
