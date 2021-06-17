More on WWE’s Plans to Run Survivor Series & More in New York City

A new report has additional details on WWE’s plans to run Survivor Series in New York City along with other potential dates. As noted last week, Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast reported that WWE was hoping to run the show at Barclays Center and make it a “major show,” with hopes that The Rock will appear at the event.

PWInsider has confirmed via sources at Barclays that the venue and WWE are trying to lock in a date for Survivor Series right now. The site does not confirm plans for The Rock to appear, but it did note that the month would be the 25th anniversary of the Great One’s debut which was at Survivor Series 1996 in Madison Square Garden.

The site has also confirmed with sources at Madison Square Garden that there are several holds by WWE for potential dates over the last year, but nothing is locked in. WWE has run events at MSG for years of course, including yearly December 26th events. 2019 saw them hold three events in the venue including the holiday show and September Raw and Smackdown tapings.