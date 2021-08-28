wrestling / News
More WWE Programming Coming to Peacock in September
August 28, 2021 | Posted by
– As noted, Peacock is listing the John Cena episode of The Broken Skull Sessions to debut on the streaming service on Sunday, September 26. Here’s an update on more programming dates for Peacock coming up in September (h/t PWInsider):
Monday, September 20:
* Superstars, Episodes 1-8
Tuesday, September 21:
* Best of WWE: The Best of Extreme Rules 2
Sunday, September 26:
* WWE Extreme Rules 2021
* The Broken Skull Sessions with John Cena
