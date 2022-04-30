wrestling / News

More WWE Releases Rumored to be Happening

April 30, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
As previously reported, WWE released 10 names from the NXT roster this week, including the likes of Dakota Kai, Harland, Dexter Lumis, and Malcolm Bivens. However, that might not be all of the names getting released. According to Dave Meltzer on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, more WWE releases might be coming.

Meltzer stated that there are people within WWE who think that the 10 names released yesterday weren’t the only ones getting cut. He added that he’s heard “rumblings” about additional releases that are coming.

