More On WWE Sale To Endeavor: How Many Bidders, Why Vince McMahon Went With Endeavor, UFC, More

PWInsider has additional details on today’s big news that WWE has been sold to Endeavor, and that the company will now be merged with UFC to form a new publicly traded company that will trade under the symbol TKO and be valued at $21 billion.

* There were “a lot” of bidders for WWE, but Vince McMahon’s 20+ year relationship with Ari Emanuel was a major factor in why WWE ultimately went with the Endeavor deal. McMahon and Emanuel reportedly are very familiar with each other and there was a “the devil you know” aspect to the deal.

* The deal really came together in the last two weeks as Endeavor shot ahead of other bidders. Emanuel had downplayed his interest in WWE recently, likely as part of his negotiating strategy.

* Many within WWE feel that Endeavor will be able to “supercharge” WWE’s intellectual property the same way they did with UFC after acquiring them. Endeavor has many deep connections in Hollywood that WWE could leverage, as well as other holdings and properties such hospitality and live event company On Location, various sports franchises, film finance and sales companies, and more.

* WWE liked that Endeavor has largely stayed out of the day-to-day operations of UFC, allowing it to be run with autonomy, and the belief is that WWE will be run the same way. This will likely result in the WWE creative team, production team, etc. being run the same way as it has been.