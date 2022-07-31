wrestling / News

More WWE SummerSlam Post-Match Interview Videos With Liv Morgan, Logan Paul, & More

July 31, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Summerslam Liv Morgan Ronda Rousey Image Credit: WWE

– WWE released the following post-match interview videos with the winners at tonight’s SummerSlam 2022 event, including SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan, Raw Womens’ Champion Bianca Belair, United States Champion Bobby Lashley, Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos, Logan Paul, and Pat McAfee:






