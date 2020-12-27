wrestling / News

More WWE Superstars Pay Tribute to Brodie Lee

December 27, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Double or Nothing Brodie Lee

– More Superstars from across WWE are paying tribute today to the late wrestler, Jon Huber (aka Brodie Lee and Luke Harper). You can see reactions on Twitter from many people including Sasha Banks, Rey Mysterio, The Usos, John Morrison, Io Shirai, Corey Graves, Dana Brooke, and many others below. Kevin Owens also shared a video of him taking a helicopter tour with Brodie Lee before a WWE show in Hawaii in 2017.

