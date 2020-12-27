More WWE Superstars Pay Tribute to Brodie Lee

– More Superstars from across WWE are paying tribute today to the late wrestler, Jon Huber (aka Brodie Lee and Luke Harper). You can see reactions on Twitter from many people including Sasha Banks, Rey Mysterio, The Usos, John Morrison, Io Shirai, Corey Graves, Dana Brooke, and many others below. Kevin Owens also shared a video of him taking a helicopter tour with Brodie Lee before a WWE show in Hawaii in 2017.

From Mania 31. Walked around high school shouting YEAHYEAHYEAH. My brother took too many discus lariats. Showed my friends at summer camp Wyatt Family vignettes and matches to get them hooked. Wish I told you how much your work meant to me. Thank you Jon. #RIPBrodieLee pic.twitter.com/hq77aFOGDz — Mansoor (منصور الشهيل) (@KSAMANNY) December 27, 2020

Truly saddened to the loss of Jon Huber✝️

Had the opportunity to clash with him in the ring, nothing but respect & admiration.

My most deepest condolences & prayers go out to his wife & children. 🙏🏼❤️🤍💙#RIP🖤BrodieLee https://t.co/Vz6UDBCPCq — ♛Rey Mysterio❔ (@reymysterio) December 27, 2020

Before a show in Hawaii back in 2017, Brodie, Sami, Kofi, Xavier and I went for a helicopter tour. Brodie and I were in the same helicopter. I went back last night to look at the videos and pictures from that day. This still makes me laugh as much now as it did when I took it. pic.twitter.com/ddWRE5K0vE — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) December 27, 2020

Inside the ring, he was a monster. Outside, he was EVERYTHING but. Let’s not cry because we’ve lost him. Let’s smile because we had him. See you down the road, my friend. I love you.#RIPBrodieLee — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) December 27, 2020

#RIPBrodieLee I was not fortunate enough to know him well. But my heart breaks for his family and all those who lost him far too soon. pic.twitter.com/Gs1t33Jc73 — Erik (@Erik_WWE) December 27, 2020

I love you Jon. #RIPJonHuber — Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) December 27, 2020

We love u Brodie BluH!!! Rest in Paradise uce!!. 😢#RipBrodieLee — The Usos (@WWEUsos) December 27, 2020

This is a tough one…. it hurts. incredible storyteller, talent, but most of all, incredible human being. The Pride of Rochester….and he LOVED putting it on the map. Proud FATHER and great man. His convos with @SamiZayn on the bus in Europe were things of comedy gold. ❤️ https://t.co/qd1lHqFDpN — Greg Hamilton (@GregHamiltonWWE) December 27, 2020

I heard the news last night but needed some time to process this one. Really shocked and heartbroken about this one. What a wonderful man, husband and father. #ripbrodielee https://t.co/lYs60Kv3bt — Charles Robinson (@WWERobinson) December 27, 2020

Just posted a photo https://t.co/spG3qmhp1K — John Morrison (@TheRealMorrison) December 27, 2020

We worked at WWE at different times but we exchanged hellos and a nod of mutual respect when I met him backstage. Even though we didn’t know each other well, the loss is still felt as one from the family, a contributor to our industry, a fellow parent is gone. #ripbrodielee pic.twitter.com/r2Z6rWJdaj — Trish Stratus (@trishstratuscom) December 27, 2020

My heart sank when I found out the news.. Brodie & I would always have Flex-off competitions on live shows & he always was super proud when his wife and kids were in attendance!! A true Human but now a forever angel! #RipBrodieLee — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) December 27, 2020

It’s Sunday. You know what that means. #RIPBrodieLee — DRAKE MAVERICK (@WWEMaverick) December 27, 2020

Incredibly sad and difficult news to process. Jon was a kind man and a great talent. My sympathies go out to his wife and family. Gone way too soon, but never to be forgotten. #RIPJonHuber #BrodieLee #LukeHardper https://t.co/JatTUtS71W — Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) December 27, 2020

Hug your loved ones a little harder today. #RIPJonHuber ♥️ — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) December 27, 2020

Just watched Wyatt’s vs Uso’s from Battleground 2014 here in Tampa. I remembered this match being great, I was wrong. It was a masterpiece!!#RipBrodieLee — TJ Wilson (@TJWilson) December 27, 2020

Its Sunday … you know what that means. #RIPBrodieLee — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) December 27, 2020

Just met Brodie for the first time last year. He’d come super early to a live event loop and we rolled for awhile laughing almost every minute of it. Instant friend. Everyone spoke and will always speak so highly of him as a performer and a person. 💚 #RIPBrodieLee — Pat Buck (@buckneverstops) December 27, 2020

I can not, even begin to say how I feel about the loss of Huber/Harper…..

I have been blessed, to work with the GREATEST TALENT EVER!!

Huber/Harper, was definitely, one of those that qualified as one of those TALENTS!! — Michael PS Hayes (@MichaelPSHayes1) December 27, 2020