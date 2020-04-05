wrestling / News

WWE News: Metallica Comments On Undertaker Using Their Song for Boneyard Match, More WrestleMania 36 Night One Highlight Videos

April 5, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
– Metallica tweeted about the Undertaker using their song, “Now That We’re Dead,” during the Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36: “The legacy continues. @WWE superstar The @Undertaker walked out to “Now That We’re Dead” on @WWENetwork!”

