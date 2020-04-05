wrestling / News
WWE News: Metallica Comments On Undertaker Using Their Song for Boneyard Match, More WrestleMania 36 Night One Highlight Videos
April 5, 2020 | Posted by
– Metallica tweeted about the Undertaker using their song, “Now That We’re Dead,” during the Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36: “The legacy continues. @WWE superstar The @Undertaker walked out to “Now That We’re Dead” on @WWENetwork!”
The legacy continues. @WWE superstar The @Undertaker walked out to “Now That We’re Dead” on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/mC4hCGLpOm
— Metallica (@Metallica) April 5, 2020
– Here are more WrestleMania 36 highlight videos.
