More on The Young Bucks’ Return at the End of AEW Dynasty

As previously reported, the Young Bucks made their return at AEW Dynasty this past Sunday and cost Swerve Strickland the World title, helping Jon Moxley. A previous story noted that there were some in AEW who weren’t sure when the Bucks would be back while others guessed that this had been in the works for some time. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, their return was always planned for this show, not Revolution or any of the events in California.

The Bucks didn’t arrive in the building until 10 PM, late enough that word wouldn’t leak. However, they didn’t try to hide them backstage until midnight.