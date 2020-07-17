Most Likely Former WWE Wrestlers To Show Up At Slammiversary Tomorrow

Impact Wrestling holds their annual Slammiversary PPV tomorrow night at Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. In the build to the show, they’ve been advertising the arrival of several former WWE stars, who were released in April and had their non-compete clauses expire this week. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the most likely names to appear are Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, EC3 and Heath Slater, with the possibility of more appearing. Slater will likely have a different name.

Impact has teased all of these men on TV in the past few weeks. One of them will debut in the main event of the show, a fatal 4-way for the Impact World title.