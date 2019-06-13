Most Likely Names For NJPW G1 Climax Tournament This Year

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the most likely names for this year’s NJPW G1 Climax tournament include Jon Moxley, KENTA, Shingo Takagi, Will Ospreay (who all announced either at or immediately following Dominion), Hirooki Goto, Juice Robinson, Sanada, Tomohiro Ishii, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kazuchika Okada, Jay White, Minoru Suzuki, Jeff Cobb, Taichi, Evil, Kota Ibushi, Zack Sabre Jr. and Tetsuya Naito.

Meanwhile, there would likely be two spots left unless this year’s tournament is expanded to 22 or 24. Either way, the most likely names considered for the final spots would be Yoshi-Hashi, Brody King, Togi Makabe, Bad Luck Fale, Lance Archer, Mikey Nicholls, Davey Boy Smith Jr., and Toru Yano.