Most Recent Impact Wrestling Tapings Had Positive COVID-19 Test
November 27, 2020 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that someone tested positive for COVID-19 at the most recent set of Impact Wrestling tapings in Nashville, but it’s unknown who it was. A few of the wrestlers were told they they needed to get tested, but they weren’t told who tested positive.
The wrestlers who worked the taping were reportedly upset that most of the roster wasn’t told and only had to find out through gossip. The wrestler who tested positive was believed to be part of a group of people who traveled together. Up to this point, the company had only been doing temperature checks and not testing. One wrestler said that they were the only major company not testing and felt it was “irresponsible.”
