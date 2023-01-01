Most Recent SmackDown Ratings Project Peak Audience For The Year

Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston released an analysis of the ratings for yesterday’s episode of WWE SmackDown. The report indicates a preliminary measurement of 2,441,000 viewers for the show, although a final viewership is expected to be closer to 2.6 million based on recent trends. This would place the December 30 episode as the most-watched since Christmas 2020, likely benefitting from John Cena’s appearance toward the end of the show. The final rating numbers will be reported on Tuesday. No data was provided as yet for the 18-49 demo, which will be forthcoming as well.