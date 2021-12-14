wrestling / News

WWE News: Most-Watched 2021 Videos on WWE Playlist, R-Truth on Out of Character Show

December 13, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Brock Lesnar

– The latest episode of WWE Playlist looks at the most-watched WWE videos of 2021. You can see the video below, described as follows:

“Watch the five most-watched clips on WWE’s YouTube channel in 2021, featuring Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns and more, presented by Cricket Wireless.”

– R-Truth appeared on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character show, and you can watch that below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

R-Truth, WWE Playlist, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading