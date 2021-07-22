Mother Criticizes WWE Toy For ‘Encouraging Violence’ Against Emergency Workers

In an interview with LAD Bible, a UK mother is taking aim at WWE’s new ‘Wrekkin Slambulance’ toy, which she says encourages violence against emergency workers and vehicles. 41-year-old Sabrina Fitzsimmons noticed the Mattel toy on television, which includes pieces that can break away, including the wall of the vehicle. Here are highlights from the interview:

On her issues with the toy: “This toy is massively inappropriate. I wouldn’t purchase that for my child and I certainly wouldn’t get behind advertising it, I just think you’re crossing a line of ethics and morals. Toys are supposed to teach our children, not only be fun. When I saw it I just thought ‘what a time to be advertising a toy like this to children’.”

On the toy’s message to kids: “These people in the health care sector saved our lives. To advocate for a toy that perpetuates the message of violence towards the vehicles and the people that help us, I just think ‘what kind of message are you sending to children here?’ How is that ok? WWE has a huge following from littles ones right up to adults, including my 13-year-old son, I think it’s just such the wrong message. I wasn’t trying to be a ‘Karen’ but I just found it really offensive given the pressure I know the services have been under and the sacrifices that they’ve made. I could see that the advert really upset my partner. I work in retail and you use some degree of common sense. If that fell on my desk and I was told ‘we’re going to advertise this’ I would be asking questions. Is this good at any time, not just after a pandemic, to advocate violence against emergency workers? It’s never a good thing.”

On her complaints to the retailers that sold it in the UK: “Instead it was ‘sorry it offended you’, I think they completely missed the message.It won’t just have offended me, it offended my partner who goes to work everyday to help other people in the emergency services. A lot of her friends work there, she’s witnessed and been party to having violence against her and her friends and her colleagues like I myself have in retail. We’re trying to curb that and get that message across that it’s not acceptable and they’re perpetuating a toy that is telling kids that it is at a very young and impressionable age. I think it’s so wrong.”