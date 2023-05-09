Motion Filed to Delay Ted DiBiase Jr’s Trial On Wire Fraud Charges

Ted DiBiase Jr’s trial on charges of wire fraud and more appears likely to be delayed. As previously reported, the WWE alumnus was indicted on one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and to commit theft concerning programs receiving federal funds, six counts of wire fraud, two counts of theft concerning programs receiving federal funds, and four counts of money laundering. The charges are related to the scandal regarding misappropriation of funds from the Mississippi Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) and the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) programs.

PWInsider reports that the prosecuting lawyer filed a motion of continuance to delay the trial, which reads:

The United States of America, by and through the undersigned counsel, submits this Motion for a Special Trial Setting and to reset the deadlines set forth in the scheduling order entered by the Court on April 20, 2023. This case is currently scheduled to proceed to trial on June 20, 2023. The discovery in this case is extensive and additional time is needed by both sides to review the case and to prepare for trial or negotiate a plea. The government submits that the ends of justice that will be served by taking such action outweigh the best interests of the public and the defendant in a speedy trial. Defendant, by and through counsel, agrees that a new trial setting and a new order resetting the current deadlines are appropriate. The parties have conferred briefly and will confer further in an attempt to reach an agreement on a new scheduling order to present to the Court. In the alternative, the government seeks to extend or reset the current deadlines at a status conference on a date to be determined by the Court. This motion is filed in the interests of justice and not for any unnecessary delay.

The court has not yet ruled on the motion. DiBiase Jr. has pleaded not guilty to the charges.