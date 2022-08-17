Motion Filed For Rhaka Khan’s Lawyer to Withdraw From Trial

Rhaka Khan looks to be out a lawyer for her criminal trial, as a motion has been filed for her attorney to withdraw. PWInsider reports that a court hearing is set for August 19th regarding a motion for the TNA alumna’s lawyer to be withdrawn from the trial.

As has been reported, the trial has been postponed multiple times and is currently set for November. Khan is facing charges of interference with child custody and “aggravated kidnapping facilitate” in El Paso, Texas.

According to Texas law, interference with child custody is when someone “takes or retains a child when that person knows that the taking or detention of the child violates a judgment or order.” It’s a felony and punishable by up to two years in prison.

Khan, aka Trenesha Daniyall Biggers, was indicted in August 2019. After no-showing two court appearances and having her bail revoked; she was officially arraigned in December of that year.