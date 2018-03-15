 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Motion Poster For HBO’s Andre the Giant Documentary, AJ Lee Making Charity Appearance

March 15, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Andre the Giant

– HBO has released a new motion poster for their Andre The Giant documentary. You can check out the poster below. The documentary premieres on April 10th on the premium cable network.

– WWE alumna AJ Lee has announced that she will appear at the National Alliance on Mental Illness Walks charity event on March 24th in East Brunswick, New Jersey. Lee will be signing copies of her book Crazy Is My Superpower:

article topics :

AJ Lee, Andre the Giant, HBO, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading