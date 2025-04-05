Motor City Machine Guns Win #1 Contenders Match On WWE Smackdown

The Motor City Machine Guns have a date with the Street Profits, winning a #1 Contenders match for the WWE Tag Team Titles on Smackdown. Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin defeated #DIY on Friday’s show to earn a shot at the titles. The finish came when Tomasso Ciampa charged at Sabin in the corner, but Sabin moved and Ciampa hit an exposed turnbuckle before being rolled up.

No word as of yet on when the title match will take place.