Motor City Machine Guns Reportedly Finalizing AEW Deal

The Motor City Machine Guns are close to signing on with AEW, according to a new report. Bodyslam.net reports that Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin are finalizing a deal to sign with AEW. The report notes that there will likely be a period before the deal is closed but that the two have made their decision and the specifics are being worked out.

The Machine Guns recently became free agents, exiting TNA after finishing out their commitments to the company at the late March tapings. They are still set to appear on this week’s Impact which was taped at the time.

The Guns worked a match with AEW at All Out 2022, teaming with Jay Lethal against Wardlow and FTR.