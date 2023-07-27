Motor City Machine Guns On Possible Matches With FTR & Young Bucks

The Motor City Machine Guns would love to face off with both FTR and the Young Bucks. Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin did a virtual signing for Captain’s Corner, and they weighed in on matches with the two AEW teams. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:

Sabin on on a possible match against FTR: “I think it’s possible one day. Obviously we thought it was gonna happen in AEW. It turned into a six-man tag, which was fine. But I think it’s possible one day. I’d love to have a match with those guys. They’re insanely talented, and they have such a cool style because I like old-school in today’s atmosphere. I think that’s really cool, it makes them stand out. They’re both cool guys, great wrestlers, and I think it’d be awesome.”

Shelley on a possible match with The Young Bucks: “Maybe, right? It’s easier to say maybe now than it would have been a few years ago because the companies do work together, everybody works together. There’s open-door polities across the board. So you never know, right. But it seems entirely possible. Is it likely? I don’t know. I mean, we’re so busy with IMPACT and other things coming up, too. As far as people on the IMPACT roster go, me, Speedball, Masha, but then [Sabin is] probably a close number four, as far as people who do a lot of independent shows. But it’d be nice, though. Of course it’d be nice. It’d be great.”