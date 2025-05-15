Motor City Machine Guns Reflect On WWE Smackdown TLC Match, Almost Facing Hardys In TNA

The Motor City Machine Guns recently weighed in on their TLC match on Smackdown in April. Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin spoke with Metro in the UK and spoke about the match against the Street Profits and #DIY on the April 25th episode of the Show, while also talking about being part of WWE 2K25, nearly facing The Hardys in TNA and more. You can see highlights below:

Shelly on the two nearly having a match with the Hardys: “It was scheduled once. Maybe 2011, there was a UK tour TNA had booked that match on in particular. And I can’t remember where it was gonna be. It was gonna be somewhere in England. And something happened, I can’t remember exactly what, but it never came to fruition. So we’ve somehow managed to evade the Hardy Boyz our entire career, and it’s probably time that we get that match.”

Shelley on the TLC match on Smackdown last month: As far as the people involved in that match, if you were to go back and analyse wrestling history, we by far have the most experience in these types of situations, and it’s not even close. I dare say that we were brought up in part with said experience from Team 3D [the Dudleyz] who are the experts in these types of situations, no less.”

Shelley on being grateful for the match: “It is a match that you don’t walk away from without any sort of scrapes or aches or bruises. You do give a bit of yourself when you go through those types of matches. But at the same time, I wouldn’t trade it for the world. Even if we lost, I wouldn’t trade it for the world. We’ll just win the next one. There’s got to be [another] one, right? There’s got to be.”

Sabin on being part of WWE 2K25: “It’s almost indescribable. It’s really one of those bucket list type things. When you get into wrestling, you make it to WWE, you want to be on a trading card, you want to have an action figure, and you want to be in a video game.”

Sabin on having done motion capture for the franchise years ago: “It was fun. I actually got to do my own entrance for the game. It wasn’t named after me or anything like that, but my entrance was in the game before this, which is pretty cool… I’m curious to know, actually, who mo-capped our moves.”

Sabin on their winning the WWE Tag Team Titles soon after debuting: “It was pretty surprising. We didn’t really have expectations that high coming in and winning the championship in our third match, second week here. But that just shows the trust that they have in us, and the confidence that they have in us as performers. A lot of people put in good words for us, to just get us here and to be able to bypass NXT and go right to the main roster like that. That says something for what we’ve done, and the hard work we put in throughout the years. Hopefully we’ve made all the people who put in a word for us proud.”